StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Performance

Southern Missouri Bancorp stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.87. 159,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,773. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $450.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, CEO Greg A. Steffens acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.76 per share, with a total value of $40,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,455.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel Lee Jones bought 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.78 per share, with a total value of $106,736.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,764,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg A. Steffens bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.76 per share, for a total transaction of $40,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 217,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,856,455.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,495 shares of company stock valued at $345,046. Insiders own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southern Missouri Bancorp

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,457 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $271,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 26.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 23.1% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

