StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Grupo Santander raised Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Southern Copper Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $68.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,617,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.19 and a 200-day moving average of $60.50. Southern Copper has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $79.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Copper

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,884. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

