StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.30. 48,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,246. The company has a market cap of $229.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercrest Asset Management Group
About Silvercrest Asset Management Group
Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.
