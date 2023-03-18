StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.30. 48,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,246. The company has a market cap of $229.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2,221.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

