StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.78.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SLAB traded down $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $171.22. The stock had a trading volume of 957,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,377. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.63. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $194.68.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 622,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,487,000 after acquiring an additional 71,936 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $1,359,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 64,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.