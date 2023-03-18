StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Rockwell Medical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.
Rockwell Medical Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.37. 38,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,620. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Medical
Rockwell Medical Company Profile
Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rockwell Medical (RMTI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.