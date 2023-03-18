StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Rockwell Medical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Rockwell Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.37. 38,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,620. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,210,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 251,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

