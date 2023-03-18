StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PVH (NYSE:PVH)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PVH from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

PVH traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.71. 1,534,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PVH has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $94.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.24.

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in PVH by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in PVH by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 218.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 2.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

