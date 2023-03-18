StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pool (NASDAQ:POOL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on POOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.09.

POOL traded down $7.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $341.83. The stock had a trading volume of 445,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,229. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.99. Pool has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $488.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $363.20 and a 200-day moving average of $335.14.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 61.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Pool by 33.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Pool by 127.4% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Pool by 27.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 249,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,766,000 after buying an additional 54,265 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Pool by 20.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 28,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,928,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd lifted its holdings in Pool by 41.0% in the second quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 69,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,472,000 after buying an additional 20,265 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

