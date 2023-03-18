StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PEN has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Penumbra from $254.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Penumbra from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.42.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of PEN opened at $263.00 on Thursday. Penumbra has a one year low of $114.86 and a one year high of $274.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,383.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $221.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.03 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penumbra will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $27,731.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,858.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $27,731.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,858.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.98, for a total transaction of $223,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,214.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,002 shares of company stock valued at $7,035,065 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,967,000 after buying an additional 20,679 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 181,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,350,000 after purchasing an additional 37,571 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at $1,026,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Penumbra by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,465,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

