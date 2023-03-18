StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Performance

Shares of OEC traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.13. 711,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $26.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $462.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,064.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, VP Carlos Quinones purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,124.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 52,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,993.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $238,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,064.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Orion Engineered Carbons

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OEC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 47,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 138,509 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Further Reading

