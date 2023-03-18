StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.
Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Performance
Shares of OEC traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.13. 711,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $26.91.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,064.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, VP Carlos Quinones purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,124.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 52,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,993.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $238,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,064.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Orion Engineered Carbons
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OEC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 47,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 138,509 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.
Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile
Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.
