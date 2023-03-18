StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.28. 6,981,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,232,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.98. onsemi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $87.55.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that onsemi will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

onsemi announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $395,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $395,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at $47,999,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in onsemi by 122,198.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,064,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in onsemi by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,213,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,815 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in onsemi by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in onsemi by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,419 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

