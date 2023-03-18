StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OneMain (NYSE:OMF)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on OneMain from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on OneMain from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on OneMain from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on OneMain from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.69.

OneMain Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $33.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.27. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.72. OneMain has a 12 month low of $28.77 and a 12 month high of $50.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that OneMain will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 129.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 42.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

