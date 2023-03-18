StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Northwest Natural Price Performance

NYSE NWN traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average of $47.68. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $42.37 and a one year high of $55.97.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 83.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 101.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 322.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 45.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Featured Stories

