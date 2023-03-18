StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National Grid (NYSE:NGG)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
NGG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on National Grid in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.75) to GBX 1,100 ($13.41) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.43) to GBX 1,070 ($13.04) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,106.67.
National Grid Stock Down 1.4 %
NYSE NGG traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.69. 460,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,613. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. National Grid has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $80.20.
About National Grid
National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.
