StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National Grid (NYSE:NGG)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NGG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on National Grid in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.75) to GBX 1,100 ($13.41) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.43) to GBX 1,070 ($13.04) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,106.67.

National Grid Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE NGG traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.69. 460,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,613. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. National Grid has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $80.20.

Institutional Trading of National Grid

About National Grid

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in National Grid by 1,034.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 321,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,381,000 after buying an additional 292,984 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Grid by 17.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,025,000 after purchasing an additional 242,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of National Grid by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,099,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,991,000 after purchasing an additional 239,938 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of National Grid by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,311,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,083,000 after purchasing an additional 131,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the third quarter worth $4,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

