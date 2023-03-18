StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MCRI. TheStreet lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Macquarie lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.
Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ MCRI traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $72.62. 323,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,162. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.39. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.68. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $94.26.
About Monarch Casino & Resort
Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.
