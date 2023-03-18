StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut MiX Telematics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of MIXT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,411. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.82 million, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.85.

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $37.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.48 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 3.98%. Analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MiX Telematics news, CFO Paul M. Dell sold 135,613 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $42,040.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,084.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robin A. Frew sold 803,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $241,192.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,820,480 shares in the company, valued at $6,246,144. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul M. Dell sold 135,613 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $42,040.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 264,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,084.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,368,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,464. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MiX Telematics by 26.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MiX Telematics by 34.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the period. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

