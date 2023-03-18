StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MUFG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.14. 12,727,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,486,791. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $17.58 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 38,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.