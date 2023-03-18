StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on MEI. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.
Methode Electronics Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:MEI traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.92. The company had a trading volume of 806,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,970. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Methode Electronics has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $51.38.
Methode Electronics Company Profile
Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.
