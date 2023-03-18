StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MEI. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Methode Electronics Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MEI traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.92. The company had a trading volume of 806,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,970. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Methode Electronics has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $51.38.

Institutional Trading of Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

