StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Medallion Financial Stock Performance

Medallion Financial stock opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $172.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.01.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 12.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medallion Financial

About Medallion Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medallion Financial in the first quarter worth $89,000. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Medallion Financial in the third quarter worth $90,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Medallion Financial in the first quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

