StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Medallion Financial Stock Performance
Medallion Financial stock opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $172.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.01.
Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 12.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medallion Financial
About Medallion Financial
Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.
