StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MXL. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

Shares of NYSE:MXL traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.05. 1,166,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.06. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxLinear

In other MaxLinear news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $4,723,558.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,741.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,172,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,060,000 after buying an additional 161,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,946,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,830,000 after buying an additional 97,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,870,000 after buying an additional 173,826 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1,469.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,746,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,317,000 after buying an additional 2,571,311 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,722,000 after buying an additional 49,177 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

