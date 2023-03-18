StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MXL. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.
MaxLinear Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:MXL traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.05. 1,166,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.06. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxLinear
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,172,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,060,000 after buying an additional 161,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,946,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,830,000 after buying an additional 97,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,870,000 after buying an additional 173,826 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1,469.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,746,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,317,000 after buying an additional 2,571,311 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,722,000 after buying an additional 49,177 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MaxLinear (MXL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.