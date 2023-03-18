StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Lifetime Brands Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.51. 72,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.38 million, a PE ratio of -19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70. Lifetime Brands has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifetime Brands

About Lifetime Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCUT. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 58,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 533.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. 41.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.