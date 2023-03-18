StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Lifetime Brands Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.51. 72,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.38 million, a PE ratio of -19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70. Lifetime Brands has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.
