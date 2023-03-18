StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lancaster Colony Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $198.15. 377,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,029. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.38. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 0.20. Lancaster Colony has a 12-month low of $116.85 and a 12-month high of $214.00.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.06). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lancaster Colony will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 95,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,545,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

