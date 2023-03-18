StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Lancaster Colony Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Lancaster Colony stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $198.15. 377,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,029. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.38. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 0.20. Lancaster Colony has a 12-month low of $116.85 and a 12-month high of $214.00.
Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.06). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lancaster Colony will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Lancaster Colony Company Profile
Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.
