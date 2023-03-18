StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set an “add” rating and a $8.94 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $10.75 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.51.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $563.72 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 66.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 74,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.