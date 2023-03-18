StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Knowles (NYSE:KN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Knowles Stock Performance

NYSE KN opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $197.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 56.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Knowles will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knowles

Knowles Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 75,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 21,548 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 99,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,589,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,526,000 after purchasing an additional 698,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 263,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

