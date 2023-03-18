StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Knowles (NYSE:KN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Knowles Stock Performance
NYSE KN opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93.
Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $197.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 56.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Knowles will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knowles
Knowles Company Profile
Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Knowles (KN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.