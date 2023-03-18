StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Intrepid Potash Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE IPI opened at $26.05 on Thursday. Intrepid Potash has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $121.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.71.

Institutional Trading of Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.11). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $66.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

