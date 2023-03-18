StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

International Bancshares Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ IBOC traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.82. 1,478,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,372. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average is $46.37. International Bancshares has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBOC. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 1,637.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 557,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,343,000 after buying an additional 525,379 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 83.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 270.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 43,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 31,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,364,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,485,000 after buying an additional 39,194 shares during the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

