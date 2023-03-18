StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IBA. TheStreet raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Industrias Bachoco Price Performance

IBA stock opened at $59.34 on Thursday. Industrias Bachoco has a 1 year low of $38.04 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day moving average of $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.27). Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the third quarter worth about $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 1,285.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

