StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2023

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.98.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

