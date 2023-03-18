StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

