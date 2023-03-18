StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Griffon (NYSE:GFF)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Griffon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon Stock Performance

NYSE:GFF opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.76. Griffon has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $43.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Griffon

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $649.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Griffon will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Griffon by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Griffon by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Griffon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Griffon by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Griffon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.