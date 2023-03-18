StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Green Dot from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Green Dot from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Green Dot from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Green Dot stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $817.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 24.7% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 35,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the third quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 20.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,834,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,809,000 after acquiring an additional 315,164 shares during the period. Brahman Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 5.7% in the third quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 1,238,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,511,000 after acquiring an additional 66,832 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 14.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 614,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 78,335 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Corp. is a financial technology and registered bank holding company. It engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business (B2B) Services, Money Movement Services, and Corporate and Other.

