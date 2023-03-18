StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Green Dot from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Green Dot from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Green Dot from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.
Green Dot Stock Performance
Green Dot stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $817.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.08.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corp. is a financial technology and registered bank holding company. It engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business (B2B) Services, Money Movement Services, and Corporate and Other.
