StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GRP.U stock opened at $60.68 on Thursday. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 1 year low of $45.83 and a 1 year high of $80.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.05.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

