StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on General Mills (NYSE:GIS)

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GIS. UBS Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.94.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $79.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.89. The company has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.28.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

