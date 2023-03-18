StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOXA traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.73. 6,166,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,273. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,993,000 after purchasing an additional 77,895 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth $4,489,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 321,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after buying an additional 28,437 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

