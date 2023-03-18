StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered FONAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.
FONAR Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FONR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,272. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.67. FONAR has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
FONAR Company Profile
FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.
