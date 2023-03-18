StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered FONAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

FONAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FONR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,272. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.67. FONAR has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FONAR Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FONR. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of FONAR by 53,600.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of FONAR by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FONAR during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in FONAR during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FONAR by 99.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. 44.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

Featured Stories

