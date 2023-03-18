StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, February 13th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.50.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Price Performance

FIVE traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $193.40. 1,274,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.10. Five Below has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $212.56.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $636,482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,523 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,922,000 after acquiring an additional 259,012 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Five Below by 4.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,215,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,337,000 after acquiring an additional 97,132 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.