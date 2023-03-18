StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RACE. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from €261.00 ($280.65) to €265.00 ($284.95) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ferrari from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.06.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of RACE stock opened at $259.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Ferrari has a one year low of $167.45 and a one year high of $274.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.72.

Institutional Trading of Ferrari

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,828,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,760,000 after buying an additional 1,844,364 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,278,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,440,000 after buying an additional 94,277 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ferrari by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,718,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,880,000 after purchasing an additional 336,380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Italy boosted its position in Ferrari by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,274,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,632,000 after purchasing an additional 230,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

