StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

FN has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $132.50 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

NYSE:FN opened at $110.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.71. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $74.57 and a fifty-two week high of $140.18.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total transaction of $631,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,524.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 164.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter worth $48,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at $56,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

