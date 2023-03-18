StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.21.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of F5 stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.73. 1,239,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,271. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.90. F5 has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $217.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.59 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that F5 will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total transaction of $339,130.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,414,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other F5 news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $244,201.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,001.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total transaction of $339,130.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,414,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $1,506,294. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 582.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $92,341,000 after buying an additional 549,127 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in F5 by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,255 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $241,996,000 after acquiring an additional 442,388 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in F5 during the third quarter worth about $47,457,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the third quarter valued at about $28,193,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of F5 by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $224,824,000 after purchasing an additional 178,042 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Articles

