StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Evans Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EVBN opened at $34.96 on Thursday. Evans Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $40.57. The company has a market capitalization of $190.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 million. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

