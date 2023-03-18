StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ESNT. Barclays lowered Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Essent Group from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

Essent Group Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $36.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $34.27 and a 1 year high of $45.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.22). Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 83.07%. The company had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $108,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,746.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 247,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,128,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $108,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,746.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Essent Group by 43.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Essent Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Essent Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

