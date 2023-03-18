StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Down 4.6 %

EBTC stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.90. 40,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,434. Enterprise Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $40.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $375.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $46.38 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Bancorp

In other Enterprise Bancorp news, Director Michael T. Putziger purchased 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.58 per share, with a total value of $44,759.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 197,449 shares in the company, valued at $7,025,235.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBTC. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,127 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.53% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which consists of business and personal checking accounts, personal and business savings accounts, mortgages loans, personal loans, and cash management solutions.

See Also

