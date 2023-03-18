StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

DISH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.93.



Shares of DISH traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.10. The company had a trading volume of 13,403,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,999,875. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.54. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.



DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $1.00. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Defranco bought 150,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $1,719,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,177,360.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,877,000 over the last three months. 53.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.



A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DISH. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in DISH Network by 3,175.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DISH Network during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.





DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

