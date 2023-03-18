StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,518,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,686. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.58. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $52.54.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Randall L. Jones acquired 1,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.35. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,640.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 763,037 shares of company stock valued at $26,137,401. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 129,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

