StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Shares of CFMS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.32. 68,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,578. Conformis has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Conformis by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Conformis by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 136,641 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Conformis by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,763,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 188,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Conformis in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000.

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

