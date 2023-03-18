StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CAKE. UBS Group downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Gordon Haskett cut Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $35.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average is $34.64. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $892.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 71.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 20,892 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 51.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 34.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Rating)

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.