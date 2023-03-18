StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Charter Communications to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $486.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $350.01. 2,402,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,284. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $578.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $380.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.93.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 32.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 10.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

