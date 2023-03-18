StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CARA. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America cut Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $295.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.99. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30.

In related news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $33,719.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,324.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Cara Therapeutics news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $33,719.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,324.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $39,512.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,954 shares of company stock worth $147,171 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

