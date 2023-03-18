StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AVB has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $194.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $161.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $157.69 and a 12-month high of $259.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,862,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,211,002,000 after acquiring an additional 88,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $1,001,550,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,658,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,200,000 after buying an additional 192,378 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,104,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,886,000 after buying an additional 134,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,470,000 after buying an additional 57,744 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

