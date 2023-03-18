StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.
Arcos Dorados Stock Down 1.6 %
ARCO stock opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $9.04.
Arcos Dorados Company Profile
Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).
