StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Arcos Dorados Stock Down 1.6 %

ARCO stock opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $9.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 15.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,533,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,047,000 after purchasing an additional 600,593 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 27.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 293,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 63,394 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 17.3% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 27,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 306,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

