StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AerCap (NYSE:AER)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.29.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Stock Performance

AER opened at $50.73 on Thursday. AerCap has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.37 and a 200-day moving average of $55.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerCap

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.69. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AerCap will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,032,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,347,000 after acquiring an additional 128,473 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,142,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,229,000 after purchasing an additional 69,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,035 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,999,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,165,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,328,000 after purchasing an additional 769,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

About AerCap

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.