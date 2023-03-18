StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

ADMA Biologics Stock Down 1.0 %

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $610.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $3.98.

Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 217.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459,197 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,296,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,778 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter worth approximately $6,960,000. Caligan Partners LP bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,383,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,725,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

