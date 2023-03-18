StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.
ADMA Biologics Stock Down 1.0 %
ADMA Biologics stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $610.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $3.98.
ADMA Biologics Company Profile
ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.
